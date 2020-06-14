Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on COVID-19; directs immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers to assist Delhi Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. "Union Home Minister will hold an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 1100 hrs on 15th June 2020 (Monday)," MHA said. Representatives of BJP, BSP, AAP, Delhi Congress apart from officials of Delhi government and Centre are likely to attend the meeting.
Today, Amit Shah chaired two meetings along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present. He said that a committee would be set up to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.
"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted. "Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.
"Modi govt to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi govt, adding 8,000 beds for COVID-19 patients," he further said.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister also directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- two from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
".@HMOIndia @AmitShah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from A&N, & Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist #GNCTD for management of #COVID19," tweeted Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Delhi has 38,958 COVID-19 cases, out of which 22,742 are active cases and 1,271 patients have died due to infection.
(With inputs from Agencies)
