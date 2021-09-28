India reports less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in over 200 days

India reported less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time in 201 days on Tuesday morning. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that there were 18,795 new cases and ___ deaths in the last 24 hours. At 97.81%, the recovery rate currently at its highest since March 2020 and there were 26,030 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this the total number of active cases has now dropped to 2,92,206 - the lowest in 192 days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:24 AM IST