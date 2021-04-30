India reports highest-ever daily surge with 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.
The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 29. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday across India.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 15,22,45,179 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,87,62,976
Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418
Death toll: 2,08,330
Active cases: 31,70,228
Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179
