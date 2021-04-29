COVID-19: Amid crisis situation, more than 40 countries extend support to India

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday assured a gasping nation that more than 40 countries have thrown a lifeline to meet the urgent requirements of its people. These do-gooders include third world countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh. One is saying we have oxygen, the other is saying we have Remdesivir. Please take some of it.

This was the thrust of the special ministry briefing on international cooperation on COVID pandemic, which is seen by political observers as a quick damage control exercise following growing demands for PM Modi’s resignation over his poor handling of the crisis.

Talking to the gathering, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Our External Affairs Minister had a video conference last evening with all Heads of Missions around the world, to direct them to meet the exigencies of our health system. To begin with, we are looking at government to government sourcing of bulk liquid oxygen. Likewise, the production of Remdesivir is not adequate to meet the shortfall. In response to our appeal, there is an outpouring of assistance; besides help has emanated from Indian corporates who are well integrated in supply chains; Indian community associations, too, have asked what we can do to assist. We want to channelize all this, facilitate quick clearance and ensure that supplies reach where these are needed most. Liquid oxygen is a priority. We need to bridge the supply gap by ramping up production of Remdesivir. Cabinet Secretary is overseeing this process. A range of ministries is involved. There are blanket exemptions from taxes --- this is quite a major effort.”