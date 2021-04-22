COVID-19: No restriction shall be imposed on movement of vehicles carrying medical oxygen, orders Ministry of Home Affairs

Besides dealing with the tough situation of the COVID-19 in India, the oxygen crisis too has created a chaos in the health infrastructure of India. There are many states which are lacking with oxygen and is being provided with it in all possible ways. In a bid to make the transportation of oxygen quicker, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered that no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the State and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

It also said that no authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular districts or areas.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of the oxygen across the country the Ministry laid down few more measures and has ordered the authorities to take a note of it.

Here's a look at the measures

2. No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State/ UT in which they are located.