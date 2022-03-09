India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 145 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning.

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,986 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,13566 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.33 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:26 AM IST