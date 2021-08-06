India reports 44,643 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, a marginal rise; at 464, toll sees slight dip from Thursday

India reports 44,643 new COVID19 cases, in the last 24 hours, a slight rise from the 42,982 new cases reported on Thursday. The number of deaths stood at 464 down from 533 on Thursday.

According to the health ministry data, 41,096 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,10,15,844 to date.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,14,159. The total vaccination count has gone up to 49,53,27,595 so far.

More details awaited