India reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

India's active caseload currently stands at 17,801 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Photo Credit: AFP
India on Friday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,377 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:15 AM IST