India reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,377 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's active caseload currently stands at 17,801 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:15 AM IST