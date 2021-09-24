India reports 31,382 COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in past 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 188 days

India reported 31,382 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the past 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry also indicates that 32,542 people recovered from the virus during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3,00,162 - the lowest in 188 days.



Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST