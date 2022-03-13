India reports 3,116 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 3,116 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,37,072, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.13 crore.

According to the ICMR, 7,61,737 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 77,85,20,151 samples have been tested so far in the country.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:21 AM IST