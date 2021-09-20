e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:03 AM IST

India reports 30,256 COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 183 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 30,256 fresh COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Monday morning indicates that , 43,938 people also recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in India has now dropped to 3.18 lakh - the lowest in 183 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
