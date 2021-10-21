e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court reopens for physical hearing for the first time since March 2020India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hoursIndia reaches 1 billion vaccinations milestoneMumbai cruise drug bust case: Shahrukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

India reports 18,454 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in last 24 hours as vaccinations hit 1-billion mark

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

Photo: Pixabay |

Advertisement

India reported 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning indicates that 17,561 people also recovered during this time. With this, the country's active COVID-19 case tally has now risen slightly to stand at 1.78 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal