India reports 18,454 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in last 24 hours as vaccinations hit 1-billion mark

India reported 18,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning indicates that 17,561 people also recovered during this time. With this, the country's active COVID-19 case tally has now risen slightly to stand at 1.78 lakh.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:24 AM IST