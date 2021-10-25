e-Paper Get App

India logs 14,306 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10% lower than yesterday
India

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

India reports 14,306 COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 239 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 14,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Monday morning also indicates that 18,762 people recovered during this. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.67 lakh - the lowest in 239 days.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
