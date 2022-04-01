India reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 13,672

India reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

With 1,335 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,25,775, while the active cases dipped to 13,672, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,181 with 52 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,90,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:18 AM IST