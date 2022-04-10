India reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 1,054 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,132 which is 0.03 per cent of the total number of cases.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,685 with 29 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry showed.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:40 AM IST