India reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,132 which is 0.03 per cent of the total number of cases.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Photo Credit: PTI
India logged 1,054 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,685 with 29 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry showed.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:40 AM IST