India refutes Pakistan's claims on Gilgit-Baltistan, asks to vacate 'illegal occupation of Indian territory'

The Narendra Modi-led central government has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate the Indian territory of Gilgit-Baltistan which the Imran Khan government declared as its provisional fifth province on Sunday.



Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government has decided to grant the "provisional-provincial status" to Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947.



In a statement issued in New Delhi by the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "The Government of India firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation."



The government reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan", are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947.