India records single-day rise of 3,303 COVID-19 cases, 39 fatalities

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 3,303 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing country's active cases have increased to 16,980.

In the same period, the country reported 39 fresh fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 523,693.

Meanwhile, the active caseload currently stands at 16,980 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,563 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,28,126. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,97,669 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.64 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.66 per cent.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.40 crore, achieved via 2,31,86,449 sessions.

Over 2.78 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:46 AM IST