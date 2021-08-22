India records 30,948 new COVID-19 cases, active cases decline to 3,53,398

A single-day rise of 30,948 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,24,24,234 on Sunday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The 3,53,398 active cases comprise 1.09 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.95 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 2& days, according to the Union Health Ministry. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 5t days, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 15,85,681 COVID-19 tests were conducted. With this, India has conducted over 50.62 crore (50,62,56,239) cumulative tests so far.

So far, 58.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:11 AM IST