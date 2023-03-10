India records 2 deaths due to H3N2 Influenza virus in Karnataka, Haryana: Sources |

The Union Health Ministry has reported two deaths from influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, one in Haryana and the other in Karnataka, according to sources. Approximately 90 cases of the H3N2 virus have been identified in India, along with eight cases of the H1N1 virus.

The flu cases have been on the rise in the country over the past few months, causing concern among people due to the similarity of the symptoms to those of Covid-19. The H3N2 virus, also known as the "Hong Kong flu," causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes in India.

Symptoms of Influenza

Symptoms of the H3N2 and H1N1 viruses include persistent cough, fever, chills, breathlessness, and wheezing, as well as nausea, sore throat, body aches, and diarrhoea, and these symptoms can last up to a week. The virus is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with an infected person.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended Covid-like precautions, including regular handwashing and mask-wearing, covering one's mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, avoiding touching the eyes and nose, plenty of fluids, and taking paracetamol for fever and body aches.

Read Also ICMR shares Dos and Don'ts to protect against H3N2 influenza

Doctors have advised that the infection can be severe for high-risk groups, such as older adults, younger children, and people with weakened immune systems due to chronic medical problems. The Indian Medical Association has recently urged doctors not to prescribe antibiotics to patients before confirming whether the infection is bacterial, as antibiotic resistance can develop.

Government taking every possible step to curb the virus spread

The Indian government has been taking proactive measures to combat the spread of the flu virus. In addition to educating the public on how to avoid infection, the government has been conducting surveillance to detect and monitor flu outbreaks, providing vaccines to high-risk groups, and increasing the availability of antiviral drugs. The government has also set up flu clinics in hospitals to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of the infection.

As the flu season continues, the Indian government and health officials are urging people to take all necessary precautions and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms. While the flu is not as deadly as Covid-19, it can still cause significant health problems, and the Indian government is working to prevent its spread and protect its citizens.