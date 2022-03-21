India records 1,549 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

While several countries in the world are witnessing a fresh COVID-19 wave, India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 2,000 mark on Monday.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,30,09,390, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106, the Union health ministry said.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, the ministry data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,67,774, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.24 crore.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:52 AM IST