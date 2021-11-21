India records 10,488 fresh COVID-19 cases, 313 more deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,488 in a day to reach 3,45,10,413 while the number of active cases declined to 1,22,714 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,662 with 313 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active cases comprise 0.36 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.30 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 58 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,22,037 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.

So far, over 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:55 AM IST