 India records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

India records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
India records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806 | PTI

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily positivity rate

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Read Also
Mumbai: Number of fliers testing Covid positive doubles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silvassa man held for 'insulting' national flag; cleans chicken with Tricolour

Silvassa man held for 'insulting' national flag; cleans chicken with Tricolour

Amritpal had come here late night, surrendered at around 7 am: Rodewal Gurudwara cleric narrates...

Amritpal had come here late night, surrendered at around 7 am: Rodewal Gurudwara cleric narrates...

India records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

India records 10,112 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases climb to 67,806

PM Modi to launch India’s first Water Metro in Kerala; check details

PM Modi to launch India’s first Water Metro in Kerala; check details

Amritpal had no option, but to surrender: Punjab Police

Amritpal had no option, but to surrender: Punjab Police