India ranks 131 in UN's human development index: Which are the top 10 countries in the list?

India dropped one spot to 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation's health, education, and standards of living.

India's HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 which put it in the medium human development category. India has been positioned at 131 out of 189 countries and territories, according to the report. India had ranked 130 in 2018 in the index.

"In India, different responses in parent behaviour, as well as some disinvestment in girls' health and education, have led to higher malnutrition among girls than among boys as a consequence of shocks likely linked to climate change," the report said.

The report said that under the Paris Agreement, India pledged to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP from the 2005 level by 33-35 per cent by 2030 and to obtain 40 per cent of electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

"As part of the plan, the National Solar Mission aims to promote solar energy for power generation and other uses to make solar energy competitive with fossil fuel-based options. Solar capacity in India increased from 2.6 gigawatts in March 2014 to 30 gigawatts in July 2019, achieving its target of 20 gigawatts four years ahead of schedule. In 2019, India ranked fifth for installed solar capacity," the report added.

Check out the top 10 countries in the list:

1. Norway (HDI value - 0.957)

2. Ireland (HDI value - 0.955)

2. Switzerland (HDI value - 0.955)

4. Hong Kong, China (SAR) - (HDI value - 0.949)

4. Iceland - (HDI value - 0.949)

6. Germany - (HDI value - 0.947)

7. Sweden - (HDI value - 0.945)

8. Australia - (HDI value - 0.944)

8. Netherlands - (HDI value - 0.944)

10. Denmark (HDI value - 0.940)

