India Post Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2582 posts in Jharkhand, Northeast and Punjab circles; apply at appost.in

The Indian Postal department has invited applications for the recruitments of Gramin Dak Sevak. India Post has sought application against 2582 posts in Northeast, Jharkhand and Punjab circles. Interested candidates can apply on the official website - appost.in.

According to a notification available on India Post’s website, any person who is at least 10th pass and in the eligible age group can apply for the post. The online application process started on November 12 and the last date is December 11, 2020.

As many as 1118 vacancies are to be filled in Jharkhand postal circle, 948 in the Northeast and 516 vacancies will be filled in Punjab postal circle under this recruitment drive. The vacancies are available for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevak.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years, while the maximum should be 40 years. The age limit will be calculated from November 12. Relaxation in the maximum age limit will be provided to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, OBC and Specially-abled candidates.

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have passed the 10th standard from a recognised school education board. It is necessary for the applicant to have passed Maths, Local Language, and English in class X and at the same time, it is also necessary to study the local language by 10th.

Salary:

Branch Postmaster (BPM) will be given Rs 12,000 to 14,500, while ABPM and GDS will be entitled to salary of Rs 10,000 o 12,000.

Here’s how to apply:

Step 1: Visit official website - appost.in

Step 2: Fill the application

Step 3: Upload documents

Step 4: Submit Post preferences. Preview and take print out.