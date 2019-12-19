India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties

Washington: Pitching strongly for H-1B visa holders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated the significant contribution made by movement of persons in a fair and non-discriminatory manner to the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the United States.

People to people ties have been one of the defining elements of our friendship, Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference here with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. "We take great pride in the achievements of Indians and Indian Americans in the United States and their contribution to American society, economy and polity," he said.

"Trade and services, including the movement of persons in a fair and non-discriminate discriminatory manner has contributed significantly to the deepening of ties," Jaishankar said. Looking forward to working with the US side to nurture and sustain these ties, Jaishankar said the two countries have agreed to take steps to promote better understanding and awareness around among each other's stakeholders who are connected at multiple levels.