India not in good place, just needs a spark for trouble: Rahul Gandhi in London

India needs one spark and it will be in big trouble as country is not in a good place, Rahul Gandhi said Friday at the Ideas for India conference at Cambridge University in London

"India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress - that bring people, communities, states, & religions together", Gandhi said in London.

He was joined by leaders of the opposition, including Sitaram Yechury, Salman Khurshid, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahua Moitra and Manoj Jha, among others.

The former Congress chief also said he had an enriching exchange on a wide range of topics at the 'Ideas For India' conference.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid and party spokesperson Gurdeep Singh Sappal also attended the event.

Gandhi will also interact with students at the Cambridge University in London on May 23 and address them on 'India at 75'.

Gandhi has had a series of interactions with students of many foreign universities in the past few months as part of efforts to reach out to the diaspora.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 02:56 PM IST