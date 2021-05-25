India, New Zealand to engage more in key areas

New Delhi

India and New Zealand on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties and decided to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement in defence and security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and climate change.

At a virtual meeting under the framework of India-New Zealand foreign office consultations, the two sides discussed issues relating to access to vaccines and medicines to contain the coronavirus pandemic globally, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Both sides exchanged views on various regional issues and reiterated the importance of closer cooperation for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, it said.

“Comprehensively reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, both sides discussed the steps to be taken to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement in different areas including defence and security, trade and investment, space, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, disarmament and climate change, and for strengthening people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.