India-Nepal Power Transmission Line Nears Completion, Set To Boost Cross-Border Energy Exchange

India-Nepal Power Transmission Line Nears Completion

Lucknow: Transmission lines are under construction to facilitate the supply of electricity between India and Nepal, enhancing energy cooperation between the two nations. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is constructing a 400 kV capacity line from Gorakhpur to the Nepal border, while Nepal Vidyut Pradhikaran is building an 18 km stretch from the border to Butwal in Nepal.

The project, named the Gorakhpur-Butwal transmission line, is expected to be operational by next year, with the Indian segment spanning 94 km and costing ₹462 crore. This new transmission line will enable the flow of electricity from India to Nepal during the winter months, when Nepal's hydropower production is significantly reduced, and from Nepal to India during other seasons.

While Nepal generates a substantial amount of electricity from its hydropower plants, the majority of these plants remain non-operational during the winter months, from December to April, leading to frequent power shortages. To address this seasonal power crisis, an agreement has been made between India and Nepal to allow the transfer of electricity from India during winter and supply surplus electricity to India during other months.

Nepal has already been supplying electricity to the Indian state of Bihar, and this exchange has seen a steady increase in recent times. This electricity trade has been strengthening Nepal’s economic position as it continues to sell excess energy to its neighbors. However, despite high production, power consumption in Nepal remains low due to the lack of power infrastructure in remote and inaccessible hilly regions.

The construction of the 400 kV capacity transmission line from Sahajanwan, assigned to BGPCT as the implementing agency, is more than 50% complete on the Indian side. The line will pass through Maharajganj in UP before reaching the Nepal border. Officials from PGCIL are confident that the project will be fully completed by next year, significantly boosting cross-border electricity flow.

Currently, electricity is being supplied to Nepal from the 32 kV transmission substation in Nautanwan, which occasionally provides power to substations in Nepal’s border areas. This supply was initiated earlier this year and will be further enhanced once the new transmission lines become operational.

Economic Impact

Nepal’s ability to sell surplus electricity to India, particularly Bihar, is providing the country with much-needed revenue. As Nepal strengthens its electricity export capacity, it also faces the challenge of extending power access to its population, especially in remote regions that still lack electricity infrastructure.

The completion of the Gorakhpur-Butwal transmission line will not only address Nepal’s winter power shortages but also serve as a critical link for enhancing the economic and energy partnership between India and Nepal. With the construction set to be completed next year, both nations are preparing for a more robust and cooperative energy future.