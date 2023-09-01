 INDIA Mumbai Meet: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Apply Kum Kum At Grand Hyatt Hotel, Video Viral
The video of the incident went viral on X and was also shared by BJP leaders from West Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says no to kum kum during INDIA bloc Mumbai meet welcome at Grand Hyatt Hotel |

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Mumbai for the third meeting of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, was seen refusing kum kum ( a welcome gesture) as she entered the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31). The video of the incident has gone viral and is being widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Pose For Group Photo, Congratulate ISRO For Success...
article-image

In the video, it can be seen that Mamata enters the hotel with folded hands and accepts the warm welcome. However, when one of the hotel staff given the responsibility to receive and welcome the West Bengal Chief Minister tries to apply a tilak or kum kum, Mamata politely refuses. It is evident in the video that the staff tries to apply the kum kum and even tells CM Mamata about it, but the West Bengal CM simply says "no" to the custom.

Mamata ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier, picture of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tying a rakhi to Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray had gone viral. The West Bengal CM, who is in Mumbai for the mega Opposition meeting of 28 parties of INDIA bloc, visited Thackeray's residence Matoshree and tied a rakhi to Uddhav on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai

The third Opposition bloc INDIA meeting is underway in Mumbai. The two-day meeting (August 31-September 1) will see the parties unveil the logo of the alliance. A press conference will be held at 3.30 pm on Friday (September 1) which will put light on the strategy formed by the alliance partners to take on Narendra Modi led NDA government ahead of the 2024 general elections.

West Bengal: BJP Opposition Leader Slams INDIA Bloc, Says People Are Not 'Fools' To Vote Alliance
article-image
