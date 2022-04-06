India is on the side of peace: EAM Jaishankar briefs Parliament on Ukraine

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that India has chosen the side of peace and that attributing political colour to the country’s actions vis-a-vis Ukraine situation is unfortunate.

Elaborating on what India is advocating in Ukraine, Jaishankar said, "We are strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes."

One should bear in mind that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, he asserted.

Replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar said all members would agree that India's approach should be guided by its national beliefs and values, national interest and by its national strategy.

Talking about the civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Jaishankar said India is "deeply disturbed" by the reports.

"We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation," he said, although he stopped short of naming Russia.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken Tuesday spoke with Jaishankar over the phone to review regional and global priorities including the situation in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said.

“Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon,” Price said in a readout of the call.

Jaishankar and Blinken speak regularly over the phone and meet at frequent intervals. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be in Washington DC for the first two-plus-two ministerial meetings between the two countries under the Biden administration.

India's condemnation at the UN meeting is the strongest statement it has made since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Delhi has so far abstained from UN votes condemning Russia's actions.

In a statement on Tuesday at the UN Security Council meeting, India's permanent representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said the country "remained deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities".

"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences," Tirumurti said.

"We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the humanitarian needs. We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies."

