India is insensitive to accessibility, equal rights

It is my life’s longstanding mission to make India mindful of equal rights… and less oblivious towards the specially-abled. Hence, I went to court to fight this case. India is one of the few countries in the world completely insensitive to accessibility and equal rights. People with special needs either don’t go out much, or then migrate to more considerate countries where equal rights is a mandate. Hence, I decided to do something about this malaise rather than feel frustrated.

Mission possible

• To create change and bring about metamorphosis with mindsets; create ramps in public spaces; have accessible transport at railway stations for wheelchair passengers who cannot get intocompartments, train toilets, or even just move in train corridors and airports.

• To have aerobridges at aircraft points, to broaden narrow doors to incorporate entry of wheelchairs and entry into restrooms which have entryways below 25 inches. These narrow entries do not allow wheelchair entry.

I have filed a PIL where my attempt is to push for equal rights public accessible restrooms, special handicap parking, accessibility at entertainment spaces (cinemas, restaurants, hotels), accessible transport including trains, buses and even cabs, accessible sidewalks, wheelchair parking.

I wish to amend policy to enforce the right to equality for the specially-abled, and I am working with government — lobbying to change legislation and make wheelchair accessibility in public spaces mandatory all over India, even in villages — so that all new construction and infrastructure incorporates accessibility ramps, handicap parking, wider entries and doors as a norm… rather than people fighting for these basics.