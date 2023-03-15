India invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday sent out an invitation to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet which will be held in New Delhi next month.

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO, which comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As President of the SCO, India is set to host a series of meetings.

Diplomatic sources told The Express Tribune newspaper that the Indian government shared the formal invitation with the Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from New Delhi on the Pakistani media report.

India earlier invited Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, as well as shared an invitation for the meeting of foreign ministers of SCO, the report said.

The chief justice, however, skipped the meeting of the SCO chief justices and instead Justice Muneeb Akhtar attended the meeting through a video link recently, it said. (With PTI inputs)