 India invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi

India invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO, which comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday sent out an invitation to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet which will be held in New Delhi next month.

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO, which comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As President of the SCO, India is set to host a series of meetings.

Diplomatic sources told The Express Tribune newspaper that the Indian government shared the formal invitation with the Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday.

Read Also
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be arrested? Here's all you need to know about the Toshakhana case
article-image

There was no immediate confirmation from New Delhi on the Pakistani media report.

India earlier invited Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, as well as shared an invitation for the meeting of foreign ministers of SCO, the report said.

The chief justice, however, skipped the meeting of the SCO chief justices and instead Justice Muneeb Akhtar attended the meeting through a video link recently, it said. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
'My arrest is part of London Plan': Imran Khan's shocking claims in latest video; (Watch)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi

India invites Pakistan defence minister for next month's Shanghai Cooperation meet in Delhi

Karnataka: Cong chief DK Shivakumar calls DGP Sood 'nalayak', demands his arrest

Karnataka: Cong chief DK Shivakumar calls DGP Sood 'nalayak', demands his arrest

Budget session 2023: Opposition calls off march to ED office over Adani issue after Delhi police...

Budget session 2023: Opposition calls off march to ED office over Adani issue after Delhi police...

Tripura: 'Pet' dog tied to jeep & dragged to death; CM Saha ensures arrest of accused, vehicle...

Tripura: 'Pet' dog tied to jeep & dragged to death; CM Saha ensures arrest of accused, vehicle...

UP: YouTuber questions CM Yogi Adityanath's minister about her unfulfilled promises, held

UP: YouTuber questions CM Yogi Adityanath's minister about her unfulfilled promises, held