India Inks ₹62,370-Crore Deal With HAL For 97 Tejas Mk-1A jets, Boosting IAF Combat Readiness

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday inked a landmark ₹62,370-crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft (LCA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday inked a landmark ₹62,370-crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft (LCA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The signing comes a month after the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the acquisition. Deliveries will begin in 2027–28 and must be completed within six years.

The contract covers 68 singleseaters and 29 twin-seaters, making this HAL’s second major Tejas order after the ₹48,000crore deal for 83 jets in 2021. The Mk-1A, the most advanced variant of the indigenous fighter, will replace the IAF’s ageing MiG-21 fleet. It will feature 64% indigenous content and integrate new systems such as the Uttam AESA radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite, and advanced actuators. The procurement falls under the “Buy (India-IDDM)” category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, underscoring New Delhi’s push for self-reliance. Nearly 105 Indian companies are part of the vendor base, and the project is expected to generate around 11,750 jobs annually for six years.

The acquisition comes at a critical time when the IAF’s fighter squadron strength has dipped to 31 against the sanctioned 42. Tejas, a multi-role fighter, is capable of air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike roles, enabling the IAF to maintain combat readiness in high-threat environments.

Officials said the new order not only boosts HAL’s production lines but also strengthens India’s aerospace ecosystem. For the IAF, the deal ensures timely replacement of its retiring fighters while reinforcing operational preparedness. The contract was sealed a day before the IAF formally bids farewell to the MiG-21 fleet— closing one historic chapter as another begins.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)