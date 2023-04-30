India: IMD issues orange weather alert in 16 states/UTs on Sunday and Monday; heavy rains, thunderstorms predicted | File

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather alert in 16 states/UTs on Sunday and Monday with heavy rainfall, hailstorm and thunderstorm being predicted.

The states include Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi, Mumbai witness light rains

In Delhi, the weathermen have forecast generally cloudy skies for Sunday with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Similarly, light rains were witnessed in several parts of Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to be around 32°C & 26°C on Sunday.