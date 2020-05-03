India has conducted over a million coronavirus tests, says ICMR -- What is the significance of this number?

As of Sunday afternoon, India has conducted over a million tests, and has recorded over 40200 positive cases. Of these, 10886 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while 1306 people have died.

Till 9 am on May 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that it had tested a total of 10,46,450 samples.

There are at least 310 government laboratories and 111 private laboratories in the country, conducting the tests for the diagnosis of novel coronavirus disease, said the ICMR.

Speaking about the number of cases in the country, the Health Ministry had said that their numbers were being reconciled with the ICMR. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, 139 cases were being assigned to states for contact tracing.