Maharashtra Lockdown 3.0: Govt issues guidelines for Red, Orange and Green Zones; here is a complete list of rules and regulations

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday has issued a list of guidelines to be followed by the citizens of the state based on the Red, Orange and Green Zones. These guildelines are for a period of two weeks i.e, upto May 17 with effect from May 4.

Here is a complete list of rules and regulations:

Following activities will remain prohibited irrespective of zones -

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purpose or for purposes permitted by MHA.

3. Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.

4. Metro rail services.

5. Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA.

6. All schools, colleges, educational training coaching institution. However, online distance learning shall be permitted.

7. Hospitality services other than those used for housing/health/ police/ Government officials/healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, and then used for quarantine facilities.

8. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

9. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and other gatherings.

10. All religious places of worship shall be closed for public religious congregations.

Red Zone -

Apart from the above prohibited activities following activities are also prohibited:

1. Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws.

2. Taxis and cab aggregators.

3. Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses.

4. Barber shops, spas and salons.

The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions:

1. Movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

2. Industrial establishments in urban areas: Only Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control excluding from the area of all Municipal Corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, Manufacturing of IT hardware, with staggered shifts and social distancing, and, Manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted. All industrial activities are permitted in rural areas.

3. Construction activities in urban areas: Only in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted. All construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

4. All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas, ie, areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted. All standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas excluding the area of all Municipal Corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), without any distinction of essential and non-essential provided any particular lane has no more than five shops. In case there are more than five shops in the lane then only the shops that are selling essential commodities shall remain open.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Social distancing (2 Gaj ki doori) will be maintained in all cases.

5. E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods, medicine, medical equipment, etc.

6. Private offices in the area excluding Municipal Corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) can operate with upto 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

6. All Government offices in the area excluding the area of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) shall function with office of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 33% as per requirement. However, Defense and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, NIC, Customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions, delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose

7. All Pre-monsoon related works including the protection of building, shuttering, waterproofing, flood protection, propping and structural repairs of building, demolition of unsafe buildings, are. Also the pre-monsoon works related to Metro works and any other such works permitted by the Municipal Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), all Municipal Corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Orange Zone:

Apart from the prohibited activities for all zones, following activities shall not be permitted:

1. Inter-district and Intra-district plying of buses.

Following activites permitted with restrictions:

1. Taxi and cab aggregators, with 1 driver and 2 passengers only.

2. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. The passes for the same will have to be obtained from the District Magistrates or its representatives. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver.

Green Zone:

1. All other actitles will be permitted in the Green Zone, except for those restricted in all zones.

2. No travel into Green Zone will be permitted without an authorised pass.

3. Buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity. Bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity. However, the buses will ply only within the green zone.