India falls to 5th in global spam call ranking

New Delhi: India has dropped down to the fifth position in global spam call ranking but witnessed 15 per cent increase in spam calls in 2019, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller said on Tuesday. Brazil continues to stay on top of the worldwide spam call ranking list. One out of three women in India receive sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMSes. The top three markets that are affected by this form of spam were in the African continent.
