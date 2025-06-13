 India Deeply Concerned Over Iran-Israel Escalation, Urges Restraint And Use Of Diplomacy
India Deeply Concerned Over Iran-Israel Escalation, Urges Restraint And Use Of Diplomacy

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

Friday, June 13, 2025
article-image
India on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation.

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation.

New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

The MEA issued the statement as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.

"We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement.

As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps".

The MEA said "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues".

India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support".

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

