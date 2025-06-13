 Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital city woke up at 05: 42 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM. The city was experiencing above-average temperatures. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 77 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day.

Rainfall is expected in the state

The RMC has predicted rainfall to continue over Tamil Nadu. Some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed reaching 30-40 kmph. Rainfall may be heavy in various districts, including Western Ghats, until the weekend.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued rainfall in Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Puducherry, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Thoothukudi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, and Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic circulation is influencing the rainfall

The rainfall is likely due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Residents can experience traffic congestion in some areas. According to Skymet Weather, Chennai has a modest monthly rainfall of 75.4mm in June. However, the capital city did not receive significant rainfall between June 1 and June 10.

Chennai AQI

The AQI in the city is likely to be around 84, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems.

The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.

