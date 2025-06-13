Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Copy Of Holy Book Bhagavad Gita Found Unburned In Air India Accident Ruins (VIDEO) | Screengrab

Gandhinagar: A video from the Ahmedabad plane crash shows the sacred scripture Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta found untouched in the remains of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12, which resulted in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew members.

A version of the Bhagavad Gita remained unharmed in the debris of an Air India aircraft accident in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The video shows a man displaying the undamaged pages of the Bhagwat Geeta discovered amid the debris from the Ahmedabad plane crash. The plane, with 242 passengers onboard, went down shortly after takeoff, leading to 241 fatalities; only one individual, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived and was seated in 11A.

The aircraft crashed into a medical university, resulting in unspecified injuries among students residing in a dormitory. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced an inquiry. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mentioned that there were no current safety concerns regarding the Boeing 787-8 in question. Approximately 100 individuals congregated at a Hindu temple in London to pray for impacted families, with Yogvivekdas Swami highlighting the importance of prayers for the deceased and grieving relatives.

British duo Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek shared a fun video at the airport talking about their journey back to England and their prior visit to India before getting on the plane. Ramesh, the only survivor, fled because he was near an emergency exit, with video capturing him afterwards. Members of the community in Leicester assembled outside his residence.

British MP Shivani Raja emphasised safety issues, mentioning that 53 of the passengers were UK citizens. The precise count of ground deaths remains uncertain; at least five students have been reported dead at BJ Medical College, with around 50 others injured. Additional updates are forthcoming.