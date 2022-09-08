India, China troops begin to disengage from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh

Representative | AFP

On Thursday, Indian and Chinese soldiers began to disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs region of Ladakh in a coordinated and planned manner, according to a joint statement issued in this regard.

The disengagement started as per consensus reached during the 16th round of corps commander-level talks in the month of July, the statement said. It added that the move is being conducted in a manner that is conducive to peace and tranquility.

The Defence Ministry said, "Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas."

The announcement comes only days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Uzbekistan the following week.