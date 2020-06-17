India-China showdown: China claims sovereignty of Galwan Valley area; accuses India of violating border protocols

China on Wednesday claimed the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area and accused India of violating border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of commander level talks.

"The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

"We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk," Zhao Lijian added.

He also said that the right and wrong of the issue is very clear.

"The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it. From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes" added Zhao Lijian.