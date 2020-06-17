India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others pay tribute to soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others have expressed their deep pain and sadness over the killing of Indian Army personnel during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan quoted the iconic lines from "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" penned by poet Kavi Pradeep. "'Zara aankh mein bhar lo paani, jo shaheed hue hai unki, zara yaad karo kurbani...' They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. Salute Indian Army Officers and Jawans! Jai Hind," the actor said.