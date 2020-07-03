India-China face-off: PM Narendra Modi visits Ladakh to assess situation, interact with troops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday, the first time he visited the region since the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley that led to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

PM Modi arrived in the region to review the security situation and interact with the troops.

Earlier, the US has also made several statements that seem to indicate its support for India. US President Donald Trump has made a pitch for expansion of the G7 grouping by including India, Russia, Australia and South Korea. The western country also followed Germany's lead at the UN Security Council to delay a draft statement condemning the terrorist attack at the Karachi Stock Exchange.

“China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger a pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world and these action only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party”, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted Trump to say.