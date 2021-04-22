India breaks all world records in a single day infections of over 3 lakh

New Delhi: India on Thursday topped the world charts in term of the new cases in the past 24 hours that shot up to 3,14,835, with the highest 2104 death in a single day. This is the first time any country hs recorded over 3 lakh cases in just 24 hours. Even the United States that is on the top in the Coronavirus scenario recorded much lesser number of 65,057 cases and 876 deaths in a day.

The cumulative caseload of the dreaded virus has gone up in India to 1,59,30,965 to be second in the world, but it is still much less than the US tally of 3,26,02,051. Even its total deaths of 1,84,657 are far below 5,83,330 fatal casualties in the US. The rise of cases has been exponential in the second wave.

The active cases in the country reached 22.91 lakh, which is 14.38% of the total 1.59 crore infections, with 1,33,890 active cases added in the past 24 hours. Comparatively, the recovery rate dropped to 84.46% at 1.35 crore recoveries, 1,78,841 of them in 24 hours.

Maharashtra that resorted to a near lockdown until May 1 recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 deaths, while Delhi reported 24,638 new infections and 249 more succumbing to the disease.

The vaccination in the country touched 13.25 crore Thursday morning while 27.27 crore people have been tested so far for the virus, 16.52 lakh of them in the past 24 hours.

GLOBAL SCENARIO: The deadly virus has infected 14,44,17,142 people across the world, with as many as 30,70,862 dead so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,600,266, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 17,37,683, followed by the US (4,70,583) and Brazil (4,49,319).