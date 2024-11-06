INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here

INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | X @@PanditSaibpal

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its joint manifesto promising seven guarantees including LPG cylinder for Rs 450 and 10 lakh jobs.

INDIA bloc members, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI-M, released the manifesto in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others.

What Are The 7 Guarantees?

The seven guarantees included an LPG cylinder for Rs 450 per family and a 7 kg ration for every person; Bringing policy based on the Khatiyan of 1932 along with the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code and an honorarium of Rs 2,500 to women; 28 per cent reservation for ST, 12 pc for SC and 27 pc for OBC;10 lakh jobs and health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Congress, JMM, RJD, and CPI-M have released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections



Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren provided detailed information about the seven guarantees pic.twitter.com/dAHP8wB939 — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2024

The alliance also promised that degree colleges will be built in all blocks and engineering, medical colleges and universities in the district headquarters; MSP of paddy will be increased to Rs 3,200 and of other agricultural products will be raised by 50 per cent.

"All leaders of Mahagathbandan gathered here today to release 7 guarantees about the works we will take forward on priority after we form government in the state...," CM Soren told reporters after releasing the manifesto.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The seven guarantees are for the public. These are the do-able guarantees and we have put forward these guarantees as per our budget."

Later, addressing a gathering in Jharkhand's Mandu, Kharge said, "...In the Jharkhand elections, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many ministers are campaigning here. There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand but ministers and Chief Ministers from Assam and other parts of India are campaigning in Jharkhand."

He said that Hemant Soren will again become Chief Minister of Jharkhand

"In such a small election like this, leaders have gathered in large numbers. If leaders in large numbers would have campaigned in the parliamentary elections it would have made sense but in Jharkhand Assembly elections, as many ministers are roaming as the number of our candidates. Their objective is to snatch Jharkhand and come to power and remove a tribal CM...They will not be able to remove the Jharkhand government from power. Hemant Soren will become the CM of Jharkhand again..."

About Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The tenure of Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled to end on 5 January 2025.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, BJP won 25 seats and Congress won 16. In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19 seats and Congress only won 6 seats.

