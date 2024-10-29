 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Releases Final List Of Candidates, Fields Shweta Singh In Bokaro & Ajay Dubey In Dhanbad
Congress has so far declared candidates for 30 seats in Jharkhand. In its first list, the party named 21 candidates, in the second list it nominated seven candidates, and the remaining two candidates were named in the third list released late on Monday -- with just a day left for filing nomination.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Flag Of The Congress Party | File Pic

Ranchi: The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, naming Shweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.

Voting in these two constituencies is slated for November 20 in the second phase while the last date for filing nominations is October 29.

Who Is Shweta Singh?

Shweta Singh was the Congress candidate from Bokaro in the 2019 Assembly polls, in which she was defeated by BJP's Biranchi Narayan by about 10,000 votes. She is the daughter-in-law of late Samaresh Singh, who was a former MLA from Bokaro and one of the stalwart leaders of Jharkhand.

About Ajay Dubey

Ajay Dubey, who has been made a candidate from Dhanbad assembly seat, has been associated with the Congress for a long time and has held many posts in the party. He contested as the Congress candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat in 2014, and was defeated by BJP's P.N. Singh by more than 2.92 lakh votes.

The party has denied ticket to only one of its current MLAs in Jharkhand. Congress legislator from Barhi seat Umashankar Akela, after being denied a ticket by the party, has entered the fray on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Voting for the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes is slated for November 23.

