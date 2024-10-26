 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & Other Top Leaders Included
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & Other Top Leaders Included

The 40-member list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

The 40-member list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP CMs such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Majhi Himanta Biswa Sarma and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) are also among the star campaigners.

BJP's First List Of 66 Candidates

On Saturday, BJP announced its first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections as the ruling JMM-led alliance finalised the contours of their seat-sharing agreement.

Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat.

The party's state chief, Babulal Marandi, will contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has been nominated as the candidate from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda, the wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda, will contest from Potka.

On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fifth list of candidates on Friday, JMM said in a press release.

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

