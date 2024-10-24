 Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources

As per the sources Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Maharashtra and Jharkhand said sources.

As per the sources Arvind Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background.

Statement Of Sources

"Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP have approached Aam Aadmi Party for Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Maharashtra. Kejriwal is likely to campaign on assembly seats where AAP has a volunteer base and where the MVA candidates don't have a controversial background. In addition to Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders will also campaign for MVA candidates," sources said.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: RSS To Campaign For BJP In Maharashtra Elections Amid JP Nadda's Controversial 'Party...
article-image

Kejriwal is also likely to campaign for JMM candidates in Jharkhand.

"Arvind Kejriwal will campaign on the seats, where his appeal would translate into votes for INDIA Bloc, especially on urban seats," as per sources.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After coming out, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...
article-image

About Assembly Elections In Maharashtra & Jharkhand

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

The main electoral contest will be between two alliances, namely the Mahayuti - comprising of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), and Shive Sena (Eknath Shinde). The other alliance is the MVA - comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

In Jharkhand, the BJP will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). On the other hand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Congress are contesting the election together.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 5 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst In Sirohi; Visuals...

Rajasthan: 5 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst In Sirohi; Visuals...

Congress Releases List Of 7 Candidates For Rajasthan Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here

Congress Releases List Of 7 Candidates For Rajasthan Assembly By-Elections; Check It Here

Shocking Video: 2 Men Dressed As Sadhus Abused & Thrashed With Slippers In Ayodhya For Allegedly...

Shocking Video: 2 Men Dressed As Sadhus Abused & Thrashed With Slippers In Ayodhya For Allegedly...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Kalpana Soren, Wife Of CM Hemant Soren files nomination...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Kalpana Soren, Wife Of CM Hemant Soren files nomination...

Bengaluru Building Collapse: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inspects Site, Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia...

Bengaluru Building Collapse: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inspects Site, Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia...