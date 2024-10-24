 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Kalpana Soren, Wife Of CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly constituency
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Kalpana Soren, Wife Of CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly constituency

Kalpana Soren is currently representing the Gandey constituency. She had won the constituency in a bypoll held in May this year by beating BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. The seat became vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM's Kalpana Soren, Wife Of CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Gandey Assembly constituency | ANI

Giridih ( Jharkhand): Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as her party candidate from Gandey Assembly constituency on Thursday.

article-image

JMM Releases Its First List Of 35 Candidates

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has released its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state which are to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

As per the list, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from the Barhait Assembly constituency.

Other candidates include MT Raja from Rajmahal seat, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur, Bebi Devi from Damuri, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar and Kedar Hazra from Jamua seat.

article-image

RJD Releases List Of 6 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Tuesday after former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that talks for seat sharing have been completed and the deadlock has been resolved.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA alliance is united and the people of Jharkhand want Hemant Sorent to become the CM of Jharkhand again. CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak released the list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

This comes as the party expressed disappointment over the current seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc. Pathak said that the party would field candidates on a total of 15 seats for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

article-image

About The Announcement Made By Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced that the JMM and the Congress would share 70 seats between them, and the RJD and Left parties would split the remaining 11.

BJP Releases Its First List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday.

The party's state chief, Babulal Marandi, will contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren has been nominated as the candidate from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda, the wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda will contest from Potka.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

